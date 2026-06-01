Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1:

Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI: This technology-driven company offering shipping, mailing, and e-commerce logistics solutions worldwide carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus

Pitney Bowes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pitney Bowes Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pitney Bowes Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

Centene Corporation CNC: This managed care company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Centene Corporation Price and Consensus

Centene Corporation price-consensus-chart | Centene Corporation Quote

Centene has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Centene Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Centene Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Centene Corporation Quote

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC: This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75.1% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

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Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.