Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 18th:

European Wax Center, Inc. EWCZ: This franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.8% over the last 60 days.

European Wax Center has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 3.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This information technology solutions, products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

Dell has a PEG ratio of 1.05 compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. LTM: This passenger and cargo air transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

LATAM Airlines has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 0.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

