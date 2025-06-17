Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:
BAE Systems plc BAESY: This company that provides defense, aerospace, and security solutionscarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
BAE has a PEG ratio of 1.96 compared with 3.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Intuit Inc. INTU: This financial management, compliance, and marketing products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Intuit has a PEG ratio of 2.46 compared with 2.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Nova Ltd. NVMI: This process control systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Nova has a PEG ratio of 1.80 compared with 9.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
