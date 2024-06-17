Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

The ODP Corporation ODP: This company that provides products and digital workplace technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote

ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The ODP Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

The ODP Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | The ODP Corporation Quote

Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This franchisor of casual dining restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

Brinker has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 2.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Brinker International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Brinker International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

Hasbro, Inc. HAS: This play and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Hasbro, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hasbro, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hasbro, Inc. Quote

Hasbro has a PEG ratio of 0.98 compared with 2.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hasbro, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hasbro, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hasbro, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

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The ODP Corporation (ODP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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