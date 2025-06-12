Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 12th:

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. LTM: This passenger and cargo air transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

LATAM has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Unisys Corporation UIS: This information technology solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 132% over the last 60 days.

Unisys has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 2.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD: This dredging services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.1% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

