Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 10th:

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. LTM: This passenger and cargo air transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

LATAM has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 0.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CarGurus, Inc. CARG: This online automotive marketplace carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

CarGurus has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD: This dredging services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a PEG ratio of 1.06 compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

