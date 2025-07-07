Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today July 7th:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD These company which is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.1% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Price and Consensus

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation price-consensus-chart | Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Quote

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a PEG ratio of 1.05 compared with 7.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Quote

Intercorp Financial Services IFS: This company which provides financial products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Price and Consensus

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Quote

Intercorp Financial Services has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Quote

European Wax Center EWCZ: This personal care franchise brand which offers wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.8% over the last 60 days.

European Wax Center, Inc. Price and Consensus

European Wax Center, Inc. price-consensus-chart | European Wax Center, Inc. Quote

European Wax Center has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 3.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

