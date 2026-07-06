Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today July 6th:

Pitney Bowes PBI: This global technology company, which is powering billions of transactions - physical and digital - in the connected and borderless world of commerce, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus

Pitney Bowes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 0.75 compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pitney Bowes Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pitney Bowes Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. ALH: This company, which is a provider of commercial laundry systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. Quote

Alliance Laundry has a PEG ratio of 1.21 compared with 1.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. Quote

H&R Block HRB: This company, which is a leading provider of tax preparation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

H&R Block, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&R Block, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

H&R Block has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

H&R Block, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

H&R Block, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (ALH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.