Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30:

Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This franchisor of casual dining restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This critical digital infrastructure technologies company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.01 compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Despegar.com, Corp. DESP: This online travel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Despegar.com has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

