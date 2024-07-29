Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29:

Daktronics, Inc. DAKT: This electronic display systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.

Daktronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Daktronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Daktronics, Inc. Quote

Daktronics has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 0.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Daktronics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Daktronics, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Daktronics, Inc. Quote

KirinHoldings Company, Limited KNBWY: This food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Kirin Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Kirin Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Kirin Holdings Co. Quote

KirinHoldings has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 1.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Kirin Holdings Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Kirin Holdings Co. peg-ratio-ttm | Kirin Holdings Co. Quote

BRF S.A. BRFS: This food processing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

BRF S.A. Price and Consensus

BRF S.A. price-consensus-chart | BRF S.A. Quote

BRF S.A. has a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared with 2.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BRF S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BRF S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | BRF S.A. Quote

