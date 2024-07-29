Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29:
Daktronics, Inc. DAKT: This electronic display systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.
Daktronics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Daktronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Daktronics, Inc. Quote
Daktronics has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 0.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Daktronics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Daktronics, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Daktronics, Inc. Quote
KirinHoldings Company, Limited KNBWY: This food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Kirin Holdings Co. Price and Consensus
Kirin Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Kirin Holdings Co. Quote
KirinHoldings has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 1.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Kirin Holdings Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Kirin Holdings Co. peg-ratio-ttm | Kirin Holdings Co. Quote
BRF S.A. BRFS: This food processing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
BRF S.A. Price and Consensus
BRF S.A. price-consensus-chart | BRF S.A. Quote
BRF S.A. has a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared with 2.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
BRF S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)
BRF S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | BRF S.A. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy
Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.
Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Kirin Holdings Co. (KNBWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.