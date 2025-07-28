Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:

Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK: This packaging company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Crown has a PEG ratio of 1.58 compared with 1.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Jabil Inc. JBL: This company which provides manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 1.43 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Primoris Services Corporation PRIM: This company which operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Primoris has a PEG ratio of 1.60 compared with 4.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

