Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today July 27th:

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. ALH: This company, which is a provider of commercial laundry systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. Quote

Alliance Laundry has a PEG ratio of 1.20 compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. Quote

National Energy Services Reunited NESR: This company, which is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

National Energy Services Reunited Price and Consensus

National Energy Services Reunited price-consensus-chart | National Energy Services Reunited Quote

National Energy Services Reunited has a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

National Energy Services Reunited PEG Ratio (TTM)

National Energy Services Reunited peg-ratio-ttm | National Energy Services Reunited Quote

Digital Turbine APPS: This company, which offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price and Consensus

Digital Turbine, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote

Digital Turbine has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 6.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Digital Turbine, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Digital Turbine, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (ALH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.