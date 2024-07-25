Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 25th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 25th:

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO: This manufacturer of NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Silicon Motion Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 4.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Despegar.com, Corp. DESP: This online travel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Despegar.com has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Progressive Corporation PGR: This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Progressive has a PEG ratio of 0.75 compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

