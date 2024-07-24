Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:

Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO: This mining and exploration company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Daktronics, Inc. DAKT: This electronic display systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.

Daktronics has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL: This cruise-line company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

