Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today July 21st:

Canada Goose GOOS This global outerwear brand which designs, manufactures, distributes and retail of premium outerwear for men, women and children, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Canada Goose has a PEG ratio of 0.89 compared with 1.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

QFIN : This Credit-Tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 1.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AFYA : This company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Afya has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 0.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

