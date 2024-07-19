Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 19th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today July 19th:

Amazon.com AMZN: This company is one of the largest e-commerce providers, with sprawling operations in North America, now spreading across the globe, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Amazon.com has a PEG ratio of 1.35 compared with 3.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Eldorado Gold EGO: This company which is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 0.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PDD Holdings Inc. PDD: This company which provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent's Wechat app, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.5% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 2.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

