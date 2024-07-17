Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today July 17th:

Amazon.com AMZN: This company which is one of the largest e-commerce providers, with sprawling operations in North America, now spreading across the globe, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Amazon.com has a PEG ratio of 1.42 compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Amazon.com, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Amazon.com, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

BRF BRFS: This Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

BRF S.A. Price and Consensus

BRF S.A. price-consensus-chart | BRF S.A. Quote

BRF has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 2.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

BRF S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BRF S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | BRF S.A. Quote

Chewy CHWY: This company which operates as an online pet retailer, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Chewy Price and Consensus

Chewy price-consensus-chart | Chewy Quote

Chewy has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Chewy PEG Ratio (TTM)

Chewy peg-ratio-ttm | Chewy Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.