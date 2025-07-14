Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:
European Wax Center, Inc. EWCZ: This franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.8% over the last 60 days.
European Wax Center, Inc. Price and Consensus
European Wax Center, Inc. price-consensus-chart | European Wax Center, Inc. Quote
European Wax Center has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 3.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
European Wax Center, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
European Wax Center, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | European Wax Center, Inc. Quote
Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This information technology solutions, products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote
Dell has a PEG ratio of 1.06 compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Dell Technologies Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Dell Technologies Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote
Ahold N.V. ADRNY: This retail food stores and e-commerce company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Ahold NV Price and Consensus
Ahold NV price-consensus-chart | Ahold NV Quote
Ahold has a PEG ratio of 1.66 compared with 2.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Ahold NV PEG Ratio (TTM)
Ahold NV peg-ratio-ttm | Ahold NV Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include
Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience
Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip
Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market
Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth
Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.Download Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback free today.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Ahold NV (ADRNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.