Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13:

Ford Motor Company F: This automobile giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

Ford has a PEG ratio of 0.31 compared with 1.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Ford Motor Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ford Motor Company peg-ratio-ttm | Ford Motor Company Quote

Dycom Industries, Inc. DY: This company that provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications sector carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

Dycom Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dycom Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dycom Industries, Inc. Quote

Dycom has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 1.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dycom Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dycom Industries, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dycom Industries, Inc. Quote

Five Below, Inc. FIVE: This specialty value retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Five Below, Inc. Price and Consensus

Five Below, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Five Below, Inc. Quote

Five Below has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 2.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Five Below, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Five Below, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Five Below, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

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Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.