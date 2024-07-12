Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12:

Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO: This mining and exploration company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 0.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sasol Limited SSL: This integrated chemical and energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Sasol has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PDD Holdings Inc. PDD: This multinational e-commerce conglomerate company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.5% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 2.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.