Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9:

YPF Sociedad Anónima YPF: This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

YPF Sociedad Anónima has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof B.

TDK Corporation TTDKY: This electronics manufacturing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.8% over the last 60 days.

TDK Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Vistra Corp. VST: This integrated retail electricity and power generation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Vistra has a PEG ratio of 1.53 compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

