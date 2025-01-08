Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This infrastructure services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.84 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Gap, Inc. GAP: This apparel retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

The Gap has a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared with 4.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

nCino, Inc. NCNO: This software-as-a-service company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

NCino has a PEG ratio of 2.11 compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

