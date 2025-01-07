Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 7th

monday.com Ltd. MNDY: This software development company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

monday.com Ltd. Price and Consensus

monday.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | monday.com Ltd. Quote

monday.com has a PEG ratio of 1.55 compared with 2.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

monday.com Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

monday.com Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | monday.com Ltd. Quote

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. LTM: This aviation services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Price and Consensus

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. price-consensus-chart | LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Quote

LATAM Airlines Group has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 1.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Quote

Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI: This technology-driven company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus

Pitney Bowes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 3.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pitney Bowes Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pitney Bowes Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

