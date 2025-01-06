Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6:

Oddity Tech Ltd. ODD: This consumer tech company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. Price and Consensus

ODDITY Tech Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ODDITY Tech Ltd. Quote

Oddity Tech has a PEG ratio of 1.20 compared with 2.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

ODDITY Tech Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | ODDITY Tech Ltd. Quote

Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD: This civil infrastructure company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Construction Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

Construction Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Construction Partners, Inc. Quote

Construction Partners has a PEG ratio of 1.11 compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Construction Partners, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Construction Partners, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Construction Partners, Inc. Quote

nCino, Inc. NCNO: This software-as-a-service company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

nCino Inc. Price and Consensus

nCino Inc. price-consensus-chart | nCino Inc. Quote

NCino has a PEG ratio of 2.10 compared with 2.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

nCino Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

nCino Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | nCino Inc. Quote

See the full list of top-ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

nCino Inc. (NCNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.