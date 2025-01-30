Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30:

KT Corporation KT: This integrated telecommunications and platform services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

KT Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. LTH: This fitness company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Life Time Group Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Twilio Inc. TWLO: This customer experience solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Twilio has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

