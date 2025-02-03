Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 3rd:

The Greenbrier Companies GBX: This company which is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 1.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) PEG Ratio (TTM)

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) peg-ratio-ttm | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI: This company which designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

M-tron Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

M-tron Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M-tron Industries, Inc. Quote

M-tron Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

M-tron Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

M-tron Industries, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | M-tron Industries, Inc. Quote

Flutter Entertainment PLC FLUT: This company which is an online sports betting and iGaming operator, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Flutter Entertainment PLC Price and Consensus

Flutter Entertainment PLC price-consensus-chart | Flutter Entertainment PLC Quote

Flutter Entertainment has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Flutter Entertainment PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

Flutter Entertainment PLC peg-ratio-ttm | Flutter Entertainment PLC Quote

