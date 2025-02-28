Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 28th:
Ringcentral RNG: This company which is a leading provider of contact center software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, along with global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and customer engagement solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Ringcentral, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ringcentral, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ringcentral, Inc. Quote
Ringcentral has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Ringcentral, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Ringcentral, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Ringcentral, Inc. Quote
Brinker International EAT: This company which owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants under Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) brands, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 3.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Brinker International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Brinker International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
The Greenbrier Companies GBX: This company which is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote
The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) PEG Ratio (TTM)
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) peg-ratio-ttm | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote
