Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 28th:

Ringcentral RNG: This company which is a leading provider of contact center software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, along with global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and customer engagement solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Ringcentral has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Brinker International EAT: This company which owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants under Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) brands, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 3.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Greenbrier Companies GBX: This company which is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

