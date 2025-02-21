Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21:

Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI: This technology-driven company carriesa Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 2.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. LTH: This health, fitness, and wellness experiences services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Life Time Group Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sonoco Products Company SON: This packaging solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Sonoco Products Company has a PEG ratio of 0.74 compared with 1.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

