Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 20:

Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This casual dining restaurant company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 3.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT: This lifestyle retail chain carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.20 compared with 1.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX: This railroad equipment manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 1.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

