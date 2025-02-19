Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 19th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19:

Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI: This technology-driven company carriesa Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 0.58 compared with 2.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. LTH: This health, fitness, and wellness experiences provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Life Time Group Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.68 compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Freshworks Inc. FRSH: This software development company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Freshworks has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

