Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:

Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This franchisor of casual dining restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.8% over the last 60 days.

Brinker has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 3.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KT Corporation KT: This telecommunications and platform services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

KT has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT: This lifestyle retail chain carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn has a PEG ratio of 1.13 compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

