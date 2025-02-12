Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12th:

The Greenbrier Companies GBX: This leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Greenbrier has a PEG ratio of 0.93 compared with 1.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI: This company that provides SaaS shipping solutions, mailing innovation, and financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 2.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

