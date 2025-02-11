Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:

Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This franchisor of casual dining restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.7% over the last 60 days.

Brinker has a PEG ratio of 0.58 compared with 4.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KT Corporation KT: This telecommunications and platform services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

KT has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT: This lifestyle retail chain carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

