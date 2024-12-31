Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 31st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 31st:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH: This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote

Norwegian has a PEG ratio of 0.26 compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote

Twilio Inc. TWLO: This customer engagement platform solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Twilio Inc. Price and Consensus

Twilio Inc. price-consensus-chart | Twilio Inc. Quote

Twilio has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 2.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Twilio Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Twilio Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Twilio Inc. Quote

Pitney BowesInc. PBI: This company that provides SaaS shipping solutions, mailing innovation, and financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus

Pitney Bowes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 1.28 compared with 3.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pitney Bowes Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pitney Bowes Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

