Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2:

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX: This railroad freight car equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 1.98 compared with 2.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. LTM: This aviation services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.

LATAM Airlines Group has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI: This shipping and mailing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 1.41 compared with 3.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

