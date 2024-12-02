Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2:
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX: This railroad freight car equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote
The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 1.98 compared with 2.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) PEG Ratio (TTM)
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) peg-ratio-ttm | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. LTM: This aviation services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.
Lockheed Martin Corporation Price and Consensus
Lockheed Martin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lockheed Martin Corporation Quote
LATAM Airlines Group has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Lockheed Martin Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Lockheed Martin Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Lockheed Martin Corporation Quote
Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI: This shipping and mailing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus
Pitney Bowes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote
Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 1.41 compared with 3.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Pitney Bowes Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Pitney Bowes Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote
See the full list of top-ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket
The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.
Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.Discover Zacks’ hottest solar stock recommendation FREE.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report
Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.