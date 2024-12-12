Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12:

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX: This railroad freight car equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 1.97 compared with 2.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. LTM: This aviation services providercarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.4% over the last 60 days.

LATAM Airlines Group has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 2.04 compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

