Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Dec.2

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 2:

The Allstate Corporation ALL: This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.

The Allstate Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 1.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sanmina Corporation SANM: This global provider of electronics contract manufacturing services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 1.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

Commercial Metals Company CMC: This steel manufacturing and recycling company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Metals Company has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof B.

