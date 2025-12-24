Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Dec. 24

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 24:

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR: This insurance and reinsurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.4% over the last 60 days.

RenaissanceRe Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.66 compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC: This animal health & mineral nutrition company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared with 2.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof B.

Commercial Metals Company CMC: This steel and metals manufacturing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Metals Company has a PEG ratio of 0.39 compared with 1.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

