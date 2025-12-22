Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Dec. 22

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 22:
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR: This insurance and reinsurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.
RenaissanceRe Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.61 compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC: This animal health & mineral nutrition company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a PEG ratio of 1.14 compared with 2.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof B.
Dycom Industries, Inc. DY: This specialty contracting services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Dycom Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.77 compared with 3.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
