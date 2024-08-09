Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 9th:

Pilgrim's Pride PPC: This company which is engaged in the processing, production, marketing and distribution of frozen, fresh as well as value-added chicken products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride's has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Chewy CHWY: This company which operates as an online pet retailer, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Chewy's has a PEG ratio of 0.78 compared with 2.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This company which operates through subsidiaries within segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.27 compared with 1.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

