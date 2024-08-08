Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 8th:

Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL: This cruise company which primarily serve the contemporary, premium and deluxe segments of the cruise vacation industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises' has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

On Holding ONON: This company which provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

On Holding has a PEG ratio of 0.89 compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. SKWD: This insurance holding company which is engaged in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a PEG ratio of 0.75 compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

