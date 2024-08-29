Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 29th:

Carpenter Technology CRS: This company which is a producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels as well as drilling tools, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Carpenter Technology's has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 0.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride PPC: This company which is engaged in the processing, production, marketing and distribution of frozen, fresh as well as value-added chicken products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride's has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Interactive Brokers IBKR: This company which operates as an automated global electronic market maker and broker, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Interactive Brokers has a PEG ratio of 1.13 compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

