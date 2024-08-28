Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 28th:

CarGurus CARG: This online automotive marketplace which connects buyers and sellers of new and used cars, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

CarGurus, Inc. Price and Consensus

CarGurus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CarGurus, Inc. Quote

CarGurus has a PEG ratio of 1.01 compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CarGurus, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CarGurus, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CarGurus, Inc. Quote

Audioeye AEYE: This company which engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.0% over the last 60 days.

Audioeye, Inc. Price and Consensus

Audioeye, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Audioeye, Inc. Quote

Audioeye's has a PEG ratio of 2.06 compared with 21.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Adecoagro S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Adecoagro S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | Adecoagro S.A. Quote

Charles River Associates CRAI: This leading global consulting firms which is engaged in providing economic, financial and management consulting services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Charles River Associates Price and Consensus

Charles River Associates price-consensus-chart | Charles River Associates Quote

Charles River Associates has a PEG ratio of 1.48 compared with 1.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Charles River Associates PEG Ratio (TTM)

Charles River Associates peg-ratio-ttm | Charles River Associates Quote

