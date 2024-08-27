Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 27th:

Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL: This cruise company which primarily serve the contemporary, premium and deluxe segments of the cruise vacation industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises' has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 1.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Powell Industries POWL: This metal-working shop which support the petrochemical facilities, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.9% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.15 compared with 1.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Blue Bird BLBD: This company which is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.

Blue Bird has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 0.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

