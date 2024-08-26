Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 26th:

Pilgrim's Pride PPC: This company which is engaged in the processing, production, marketing and distribution of frozen, fresh as well as value-added chicken products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride's has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KT KT: This telecommunication services company which provides mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

KT's has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Daktronics DAKT: This company which has strong leadership positions in, and is one of the world's largest suppliers of, electronic scoreboards, computer-programmable displays, and large screen video displays and control systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.

Daktronics has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

