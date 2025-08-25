Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 25th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

Suzano S.A. SUZ: This eucalyptus pulp and paper products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

Suzano has a PEG ratio of 0.10 compared with 0.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. LTM: This passenger and cargo air transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Price and Consensus

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. price-consensus-chart | LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Quote

LATAM has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Quote

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. MEG: This environmental services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 123.8% over the last 60 days.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Quote

Montrose has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 5.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.