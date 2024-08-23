News & Insights

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

August 23, 2024 — 04:10 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23:

Pilgrim's Pride PPC: This meat processing company carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Adecoagro S.A. AGRO: This agro-industrial company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro has a PEG ratio of 1.73 compared with 2.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This infrastructure technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.02 compared with 3.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

