Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This infrastructure services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.34 compared with 1.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pilgrim's Pride PPC: This meat processing company carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This infrastructure technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.03 compared with 3.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

