Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 19th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 19th:

Pilgrim's Pride PPC: This company which is engaged in the processing, production, marketing and distribution of frozen, fresh as well as value-added chicken products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride's has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This company which operates through subsidiaries within segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.32 compared with 1.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KT KT: This telecommunication services company which provides mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

KT's has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

