Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:

Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS: This mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 23% over the last 60 days.

Pan American has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hasbro, Inc. HAS: This play and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Hasbro has a PEG ratio of 1.02 compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Ahold N.V. ADRNY: This retail food stores and e-commerce company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Ahold has a PEG ratio of 1.69 compared with 2.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

